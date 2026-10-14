"He overstepped the mark": Carragher launches a strong attack on Lisandro Martinez

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez following his recent comments.

Martinez tore into the Manchester United hierarchy after Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, aiming his fire at sporting director Jason Wilcox.

The defender accused the hierarchy of failing to strengthen the squad sufficiently in the summer window, hinting that the team as it stands isn't at the level required to compete in the Champions League.

Carragher wasn't having it. Airing the club's secrets in public didn't impress him one bit.

"The funny thing is that when players say that, they never talk about their own positions," the former Liverpool star told "CBS Sports".

He continued: "When a defender says: we didn't do enough in the transfer market, they don't mean the defenders. They mean other areas of the pitch."

"So how do you think the players who joined the team in the summer feel now when he says that? And this isn't just criticism from me of one of Manchester United's players. You can't criticise people who are above you in rank," he went on.

Carragher added: "I think a football club is like your family, and there are a lot of things that go on inside it. I understand that he may not be happy with the team, or that Michael Carrick isn't, but as a football club and as a family, when you walk through the front door, you unite and support each other, and I think a football club is the same."

His own dressing room days shaped the view. "When I was at Liverpool, I hated it when anyone spoke out of turn or criticised the manager, or when the manager criticised the board. We're supposed to be one team."

He noted: "It might be a bit of an act. But you have to put on that act like families do and like football clubs do, and this will be the talk of the town now. It's going to blow up, it's going to blow up. I think he went too far."

Martinez refused to back down. Speaking later to Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, he said: "I will not keep quiet."

Amad Diallo appears to have joined the wave of criticism, posting on Snapchat: "A disgraceful shame, I can't find the words to describe it."

All of which piles the pressure on Carrick ahead of a crucial trip to Leeds on Sunday.