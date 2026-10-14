The level of Uruguayan Real Madrid player Fede Valverde has raised a lot of questions at the club during the current period.

The newspaper "Marca" say Valverde has proved over the years that he can play almost anywhere. The problem is that he doesn't shine to the same degree in every position.

Once again, the Bernabeu is arguing over where to best use the talent of one of the team's most decisive players. His recent display against Villarreal suggested right-back is the ideal spot to exploit his strengths.

Jude Bellingham told him as much after two moments that explain why he is so special: "Man, you're unbelievable in every sense of the word. Unbelievable at everything. You're the best."

The Englishman's praise revives a question that has followed the Uruguayan for years. What if his best performances lie at right-back? Valverde tried to settle that discussion last season.

Valverde said at the time: "I wasn't born to play as a full-back, and I didn't train to play in that position from a young age. I don't feel comfortable, because I lack many things and qualities, such as tracking back to defend."

But things change when he plays on the right flank, where he can unleash his full potential. He becomes a player who offers depth, strength and attacking and defensive bursts without needing the ball at his feet.

One quick burst from deep can change the rhythm of a match. So can a precise pass into space most players never see.

Valverde reopens a contentious debate

Valverde is not a winger or a traditional full-back, and he does not need to rely on dribbling or on receiving the ball constantly to make a difference.

Space is where he is at his most dangerous, attacking the gaps and using his physical attributes to arrive from deep. He has pace, stamina and powerful shooting, along with an exceptional ability to repeat his attacking efforts.

On the right flank, he can combine all of these qualities and surprise opponents with his runs into depth. That is where he hurt Villarreal at the Bernabeu with two outstanding attacks. One ended with Diomande's goal. The other, the one that earned Jude's praise, left Mbappe one on one with the goalkeeper.

Those two moments explain why his presence on the right flank is such a valuable addition for Real Madrid. Fede guarantees depth and balance. He can join the attack and get into goalscoring positions, then drop back to become an extra midfielder when the team loses the ball. His movement allows for a more attacking approach and takes some of the burden off his team-mates on the flank.

Carlo Ancelotti was among the first to use this strategy regularly. The Italian coach pushed the Uruguayan out to the touchline and even predicted he would score ten goals in a season from that position.

The idea seemed far-fetched. Time proved him right. Valverde's long-range shooting and his ability to burst into the penalty area made him a constant source of danger.

Ancelotti's secret recipe

That Real Madrid side found a successful blend. Valverde provided the physical strength and the balance, while the other players were able to focus on more creative duties.

The Uruguayan did not need to be at the heart of every attack to make a difference. He simply had to appear at the right moment, exploiting spaces, or wasting the gaps left by his team-mates to break through defences.

Right-back, then, remains an attractive option. In his last match, Valverde created 3 chances, completed 12 passes in the final attacking third, recovered four balls, made two interceptions and won four of the five duels he contested. No player managed to dribble past him even once.

Those numbers reflect his impact in both phases of play, and they came in a performance that proved once again he is capable of being more than just a winger in certain situations.

Nevertheless, this debate is awkward for several reasons. Firstly, Valverde himself has never hidden his lack of comfort in the right-back position and his preference for playing in midfield.

Then comes the squad planning. Real Madrid already have two right-backs, one who joined this summer and another who arrived last summer, so using the Uruguayan in that position would raise doubts about the club's management.

Thirdly, there is the cost of returning Valverde to midfield or to an advanced midfield role. To do that, Mourinho would have to find a place for him at the expense of a key attacking player. Diomande or Arda Guler are the alternatives who could lose playing time if Valverde moves forward. Every solution requires a sacrifice, which explains why, despite the Uruguayan's preferences, his position remains a difficult issue for Real Madrid.

That is not the case for Mourinho, who regards Fede as a full-back only as an emergency solution.