Fermín López lit up the Metropolitano tonight as Barcelona faced Atlético Madrid in La Liga.

The midfielder struck twice, in the 45th and 66th minutes, turning a one-goal deficit into a Barça lead.

According to statistics specialists "Mister Chip" on X, Fermín bagged his brace in his 100th appearance in the Spanish top flight.

The account added: "Barcelona players who have scored at least two goals in their 100th match in the Spanish league: Fermín López (2026, against Atlético Madrid), Rivaldo (1999, against Espanyol), Eladio (1966, against Granada), Kubala (1956, against Celta Vigo)."