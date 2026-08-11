Real Madrid's defence has become the biggest headache for Jose Mourinho. The team's opening friendlies exposed clear gaps at the back, prompting the Portuguese to step up talks with his players and pore over the errors that surfaced ahead of the new season.

According to Spanish website "Defensa Central", Mourinho fumed over the goal Real Madrid conceded against Ferencvaros. He deemed the way Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger handled the play unacceptable, and demanded the pair raise their level before official competitions begin.

The message to his defenders after the match could not have been clearer. "I need you to improve your performance. That goal against Ferencvaros is not acceptable," Mourinho told them, before returning to analyse the play more calmly. He stressed the goal stemmed from an error in defensive movement that should have been avoided under normal circumstances.

Two friendlies, two breached nets, and Mourinho's concerns only doubled. The errors were not confined to substitutes or youngsters. They cropped up among names strongly tipped to start, convincing the coach that the problem needs urgent treatment.

Mourinho changes his priorities

Signing a new centre-back has now climbed the agenda in Real Madrid's calculations, should the hierarchy decide to enter the transfer market. The data suggests Mourinho would rather reinforce the back line than add a new midfielder at this stage.

Huijsen, meanwhile, needs to rebuild his confidence after a start below expectations in his first season with the club. Great hopes accompanied his move and his handing of the number 4 shirt, one of the most promising young defenders around and tipped to become one of the best in his position.

Rudiger's issue looks different. It ties more to his physical readiness and his ability to rediscover his best form. The German has experience in abundance, yet the current signs hint that his peak years may already be behind him.

Florentino Perez, for his part, has not shut the door on landing a top-tier centre-back if the right chance surfaces during the window. That becomes likelier still should the squad see some departures and free up room for a new deal.

Alessandro Bastoni and Nico Schlotterbeck stand out among the potential options. Mourinho knows persistent defensive gaps will not wash once official competitions begin. The real test for Real Madrid lies in turning the errors of pre-season into strengths before it is too late.