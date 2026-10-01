He is still under contract at Bayern Munich: Bayern flop could also have joined Barca

"There really was the possibility that I would move to Barca. There were contacts," Zaragoza has now revealed on Spanish radio station Cadena SER. The dribbler had just come through a strong half-season with Granada at the time, including a starring display in a 2-2 draw against Barca in October 2023 when he scored twice. The Catalans then moved for Zaragoza, who ultimately chose Bayern.

With hindsight, it was not a good choice, as the Spaniard no longer has a future in Munich and has made only seven competitive appearances for Bayern.

"It was an important step. […] I was 20 years old and had never left my comfort zone before - the language, the climate," Zaragoza stressed, but he still sees his decision at the time in a positive light: "It taught me a great deal. I will never regret it."

How long does Bryan Zaragoza still have on his Bayern contract?

Officially, the 25-year-old is still under contract with Bayern, with his deal running until 2029. Bayern simply have not been able to find a club in recent transfer windows willing to sign Zaragoza permanently. That is why he has been out on loan continuously since summer 2024, currently at Espanyol Barcelona since the end of August.

"I want to be in a place where I can be happy and enjoy myself. When I am having fun, I also produce my performances," Zaragoza stressed, although Espanyol have so far mostly used him as a substitute. To improve his chances of Espanyol triggering the purchase option agreed with Bayern next summer, Zaragoza will certainly still have to step up over the coming months.

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