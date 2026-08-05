"We feel somewhat obliged to the media representatives. But so that the transfer process is not jeopardised under any circumstances and everything goes smoothly, we had to handle it as confidentially as possible," Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan told A Spor. "There is really no need to say anything more about Mohamed Salah. He is a world star. We needed a player like him. I think this will be a great thing. May he bring luck to our club."

Earlier, Trabzonspor shared a video on social media that nodded to Salah's Egyptian homeland, showing a pyramid in front of the stadium on the Black Sea with the caption: "Always believing".

Salah, 34, is due to land in Istanbul on Wednesday morning, complete his medical and then sign his contract until 2028. He is expected in the Black Sea metropolis later that evening for a reception. The striker spent nine successful years leading the line for Liverpool FC, winning the Champions League and the Premier League. He left the Reds on a free transfer at the end of June.

Mohamed Salah set to earn €17 million net at Trabzonspor

Although everything had initially pointed to a move to Besiktas, a highly lucrative offer from Trabzonspor made Salah rethink. He is reportedly earning €17 million net per year, more than any other player in the club's history. Last season's third-placed side have seen huge hype build around the signing of the superstar. According to media reports, Trabzonspor have already had 100,000 shirts produced with Salah's name and the number 11 on the back.

Next up, Trabzonspor begin the new season on 15 August away to Kasimpasa. At the end of August, the play-offs for a place in the Europa League are on the agenda.