"I'm curious now to see what Real Madrid do with Vinicius Junior. Because Real work better without him," Matthäus said at a media session ahead of Saturday evening's major Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The 65-year-old pointed to Real's improving form without the Brazilian attacking star, who had missed their most recent competitive matches, including the 2-1 Clásico win over FC Barcelona, because of a suspension following violent conduct and an outburst against Villarreal.

"This is Mourinho's job now, too. Yes, what do I do with Vinicius? We win a Clásico in Barcelona again after two or three years. We perform without Vinicius Junior, who was substituted, in Rome, where they also won 4-3," Matthäus said, before going further.

Vinicius Junior comes under fierce attack from Lothar Matthäus: "A disruptive influence!"

"He is a disruptive influence. He is a sourpuss. That's how it is. And he is not good for the team. His whole public image. That's why I was glad he wasn't in the top 10 for the Ballon d'Or," Matthäus said of the 26-year-old, who often faces fierce criticism for his behaviour on and off the pitch.

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Vinicius finished a narrow second to Rodri in the 2024 world player of the year vote after an outstanding season at Real, perhaps also because of his difficult character, frequent play-acting and tendency towards violent conduct and insulting referees. The biggest scandal in the history of the prestigious France Football award followed when Vinicius and Real boycotted the event.

In this year's vote, which Harry Kane won, Vinicius finished only 17th, after placing 16th in 2025. "That's the sort of thing that distinguished Harry Kane, or distinguishes him: that, in public too, he is someone who ultimately shows understanding for everything, who makes time for everything, who is a gentleman. And Vinicius Junior is not."

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Vinicius Junior? Matthäus calls on Mourinho to take a tough line

Bayern Munich "thankfully don't have anything like that", Matthäus said, while FC Barcelona are spared such airs and graces too: "Real Madrid have this problem. Real Madrid's problem is called Vinicius Junior. When he isn't there, the team work: more disciplined, everyone playing for one another, together. With him, there is an ego. A big ego, and his whole body language. And that harms the team, and it harms the club too."

Matthäus urged those in charge at Real, including president Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho, to take a hard line: "I hope, for Real Madrid's sake, that at some point the president speaks plainly to Vinicius Junior, that he either puts him in his place or Mourinho leaves him on the bench. When he's suspended, he can't play him, but a fit Vinicius Junior can sit on the bench too, because in my opinion, looking at it from a distance, he harms the team. And the club."

Vinicius Jr. remains suspended in LaLiga until at least 7 November and will miss the matches against Racing Santander and FC Valencia. He can still play in the Champions League. During his suspension, he started twice in that competition, against Roma (4-3) and RB Leipzig (4-1). Real Madrid must travel to AEK Athens next Wednesday.