‘He is further along than Ronaldo and Messi were at 19’

Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on Lamine Yamal on Overlap Daily. The former Liverpool star even puts the FC Barcelona winger ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

''He is further along than Ronaldo was at 19. I played against Messi as a young player, and he is probably further along than Messi was back then too'', Gerrard says of Yamal.

Gerrard believes Yamal can eventually reach Ronaldo and Messi's level, but warns that the Barcelona star must match their hunger and consistency.

Last week, Gerrard also praised Yamal on TNT Sports. ''We are talking about a megastar. He is a phenomenon. The numbers he is putting up at the moment – goals and assists – are incredible, almost frightening. It will undoubtedly be a pleasure to be in the stadium tonight and watch him up close'', he said before Barcelona v Aston Villa.

The former playmaker also advises Yamal to stay loyal to Barcelona. ''Barcelona compete for the LaLiga and Champions League titles every season. You play in front of 100,000 spectators every week and you are a starter in the national team. Why on earth would you ever leave?''

This summer, Yamal celebrated his 19th birthday. A week later, he won the world title with Spain. Two years ago, the winger became European champion.

Yamal has already won the Spanish league title three times with Barcelona. He has also won a domestic cup and lifted the Spanish Super Cup twice.