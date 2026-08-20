As Sky report, Barcelona's Hector Fort, who has attracted interest from the Black and Yellows, has so far rejected every approach from other clubs and is determined to move to Dortmund.

Roma and Real Sociedad have both made concrete offers, but the right-back has turned them down. Borussia Dortmund are now in concrete talks with the Catalans to get a deal over the line.

Most recently, it was reported that Barca are demanding a fee of €20 million for the 20-year-old Spaniard. That figure is too high for Borussia Dortmund. However, the two sides could still agree on a different model, transfer journalist Matteo Moretto recently reported.

A deal worth €10 million is also possible, linked to a 50 per cent sell-on clause for the Blaugrana. A loan with a subsequent option to buy has not been ruled out either.

Borussia Dortmund want to close final squad gap after Couto departure

Despite the eye-catching signings of Joey Veerman, Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias, Borussia Dortmund are still urgently looking for a player on the right side in Niko Kovac's back-three system with two wing-backs. After the departure of Yan Couto, who disappointed for two years, to Como, Kovac currently has only Julien Ryerson available in that position, and he also had only a short summer break because of Norway's participation at the World Cup.

Fort remains a relatively unknown quantity in top-level European football. After years at La Masia in Barcelona, he managed only brief appearances for the first team and spent the season just gone on loan at Elche. Even at a significantly lower level, he had played only a little over 600 minutes in 17 competitive matches by the end of the season.

He still produced three goals and two assists in those games. Fort was also out for more than four months with a shoulder injury. Curiously, he suffered it while celebrating his goal for 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano shortly before Christmas.

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