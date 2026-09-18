Patrick Vieira has settled the row over Sadio Mane's absence from his first Senegal squad. The new head coach confirmed the Al-Nassr forward was left out because of a physical problem, not a decision tied to his international future.

Vieira caught everyone off guard when he named his first squad without Mane, picking the group to face Mozambique and Ethiopia at the start of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking at his introductory press conference following his official appointment on Friday, Vieira revealed he had been in direct contact with Mane before announcing the squad. The player could return to the "Lions of Teranga" during the next international break, he said, according to Senegalese website "Seneweb".

"I spoke with Sadio by phone, and he is suffering from a physical problem, which is why he will not be with us in this camp, but he will probably be present in the next camp," the French coach said.

Vieira: my choice of Senegal was driven by the heart

Money did not drive his decision to take the Senegal job. Vieira was clear on that point when he addressed the financial side of his appointment.

He said: "My choice was a decision that came from the heart, and not for the money."

One meeting was enough. Vieira revealed he barely hesitated before accepting the Senegalese Federation's offer, and that his first conversation with the federation president convinced him to take the plunge.

He added: "From the very first meeting that brought me together with the federation president, I immediately agreed to take on this challenge."

An exceptional generation behind Vieira's decision

A gifted crop of Senegalese players, coupled with his desire to pass on the experience he gained at the highest level, ranked among the biggest reasons Vieira took the role.

He said: "There was an exceptional generation of players on the verge of emerging, and there was a real opportunity before me to put my top-level experience at their service."

His primary aim, the French coach went on, is to put that experience to work for Senegal and to build a new project with the "Lions of Teranga" alongside the federation.

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