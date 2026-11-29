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Real Madrid hold a decisive advantage in determining the future of Argentine Nico Paz, thanks to a contractual clause that gives them the right to match any offer Italian side Como receive for the young midfielder, as well as a pre-agreed buy-back clause worth €80 million.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, the deal Real Madrid struck with Como last summer, drawn up with Nico Paz's future in mind, gave the club the right to buy the player back for €80 million. That much is common knowledge.

But the agreement also contains a second clause, giving Real Madrid officials a right of first refusal on any potential transfer involving the Argentina international.

Inter, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring the Como-owned player. Talk of their interest, though, overlooks an important detail: Real Madrid can activate the clause that lets them match any offer the Italian club receive and bring their former player back.

Any club hoping to sign the young midfielder will therefore have to reckon with Real Madrid before taking a single step towards a deal.

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Paz, meanwhile, is simply getting on with playing outstanding football, earning the respect and admiration of friends and rivals alike.

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He has won over Argentina's fans, and plenty of clubs want his services next summer, drawn by his excellent form and the results Como are achieving under Cesc Fabregas.

All of that works in his favour. The rumours about his future keep growing, but Paz and his team keep impressing observers with their performances week after week.

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Paz himself has said nothing about his future, either to the media or in private conversations, and Real Madrid have received no signal from him on the matter.

His silence follows recent press reports claiming he was refusing to return to Real Madrid.

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He's happy at Como and enjoys working alongside Cesc Fabregas, but he hasn't made up his mind yet. That indecision could prove decisive in where he ends up, just as it did in last summer's transfer window.

He could stay in Italy, return to Spain or look for another destination. Wherever he heads, Real Madrid can match any offer from another club.

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The fee for Paz's return to Real Madrid is set at €80 million. It isn't €20 million, a figure based on the €60 million Como paid six months ago.

The previous agreement is a completed deal. Any new move would be a separate transfer, and it would cost Real Madrid €80 million.

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According to AS, Real Madrid have still heard nothing about Paz, and there's a feeling that the hesitation the club went through last summer could be repeated.

The main worry is status. Highly valued and a regular starter under Cesc Fabregas, or at any other destination, Paz may not enjoy the same standing if he returns to Los Blancos and pulls on their shirt.

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For now, nothing confirms or rules out the deal. Its fate remains up in the air, as it does for other players Real Madrid have the option to bring back, including Jacobo Ramon, one of the names frequently mentioned.

Paz's current season has exceeded all expectations: three goals and three assists in 11 Serie A appearances.

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His Champions League numbers are even more impressive, with three goals scored and five more set up in five matches.

In 2024-2025, his first season in Italy, he scored six goals and provided nine assists. The following season his tally rose to 12 goals and seven assists.

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He played 35 matches in each of those two seasons.