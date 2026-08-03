Paris Saint-Germain are pushing hard on several fronts. The club's decision-makers want to land a number of players at once, having wrapped up the sale of Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus on Sunday for around 45 million euros including bonuses.

According to "Foot Mercato", the French and European champions, who begin their season on Wednesday 12 August against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, are keen to sign goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in the coming days.

Sporting director Luis Campos and his men face a tough task. They lodged a 33 million euro offer with Parma for their goalkeeper on Sunday.

No final agreement is in place yet, but talks are moving in the right direction. On this one, Paris Saint-Germain look well clear of Juventus, the other club chasing the player.

One question remains: where does the player want to go? Paris Saint-Germain are the more attractive club right now. But in Paris he faces competition, while Turin offers a guaranteed starting spot in a league and a country he knows well. As journalist Fabrizio Romano points out, Suzuki wants the move to Paris Saint-Germain and has given it his blessing.

Agreeing terms with the player, then, should throw up no major obstacles.

He could still turn out in Turin next season. Juventus hope to sign him on loan the moment he puts pen to paper with Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Italian press.

Should Saint-Germain refuse to let the Japan international go, Juventus may switch their attention to Lucas Chevalier, the Paris goalkeeper.