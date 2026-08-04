"He fights and rises again": Spanish report praises Brahim Diaz and reveals Mourinho's decision on him

A Spanish press report has praised Real Madrid's Moroccan player Brahim Diaz, while revealing Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's decision on the future of the Atlas Lions star.

The newspaper "AS" said: "He arrives, he accepts, he fights, then he rises again. That is how it is every summer. It is Brahim Diaz's routine season after season. That routine which creates a situation in which the competition constantly grows fiercer. But this does not drain his energy. Rather, it makes him deal with every fresh start calmly, day by day".

It continued: "He always seeks to win or regain a role that makes him a key player. A task that began, once again, yesterday. With his return to Valdebebas, 25 days after that 2-0 defeat which knocked Morocco out against France in the World Cup semi-final".

The newspaper noted: "It was Vinicius's day, amid whispers of anticipation. Bernardo Silva's first appearance. And Diaz's appearance too. And more than that, as he also celebrated his 27th birthday".

It went on: "First, a medical examination at Blua Sanitas, just minutes from the training complex. Then he headed to the pitch. To his personal day that repeats over and over again".

AS added: "He joined the training sessions not with arrogance, but with confidence. A confidence stemming from his self-belief, and a confidence instilled in him by others. From the club, with which he reached an agreement last season, at the start of Xabi Alonso's era, to extend his contract until at least 2030. All that remains is the official announcement to formalise this unofficial agreement".

It continued: "This feeling has not changed. For that reason, all those constant interests regarding his situation bore no fruit. Whether that was with Juventus, as was rumoured, or with other clubs. The matter never advanced because neither party wanted it".

Brahim Diaz's future with Real Madrid

The newspaper revealed Brahim Diaz's fate, saying: "The idea of his departure did not emerge with Mourinho's arrival either. Quite the opposite. The Portuguese coach sees in him an extremely valuable addition. A player who fits perfectly with his footballing philosophy, thanks to the variety of his skills and his capacity for sacrifice, which the coach considers hugely important".

It continued: "The competition is fierce, and that is true. Bernardo Silva is part of the equation, and Diomande will join him soon, but Mourinho is counting on Brahim, given his multiple skills that allow him to contribute in more central positions, as a playmaker, and on the wing".

It added: "In fact, Mourinho compares him to Bernardo himself, both in terms of positioning and their potential to develop within the team. And let us not forget his ability to play even as a second striker, as he proved with great success last season. That was with Arbeloa, after a period of relative marginalisation on the substitutes' bench, following which he regained a prominent role".

Brahim Diaz does not give up

It added: "He did not give up when the opportunities seemed out of reach. Even after starting only four times in 194 days, he started in six consecutive matches in just 29 days between March and April. During that period, and even without Mbappe, Real Madrid enjoyed their best spells in a season that quickly turned upside down".

It concluded: "This is the latest example of the relentless effort of a player who is used to it, to defying the odds and to competition, which is the way he convinced Ancelotti, and now he faces a new challenge. New signings have arrived, but Brahim has remained as he is".