Former DFB sporting director Sammer has criticised Klopp's comments on Bayern Munich's tactics and the role of star striker Harry Kane. Speaking on the Sky programme 'Sammer & Basile – der Hagedorn-Talk', which airs on Tuesday at 3.30pm, the 59-year-old said of Klopp: "I think he needs to learn quickly. And that he has somewhat underestimated the fact that he is now the national team coach. Sensitivities are high. Towards him, too. But he'll understand that quickly."

His criticism followed Klopp's comments on Bayern's work out of possession. Klopp said he had "still not fully understood what Bayern do out of possession and want to learn more. Sometimes hybrid. Sometimes man-to-man, then not man-to-man. Then zonal. I'm still learning, let's put it that way."

Against the Gunners, Bayern Munich goalscorer Harry Kane often dropped deep, prompting another sceptical response from Klopp: "You just said: 'Harry Kane is everywhere today.' I think that's absolutely fine in possession. But when I see Harry Kane in the last line, and not in a low block but in a midfield press, then..."

He left the thought unfinished, then added: "But I'm not the pope of football; everyone can do what they want. But I still haven't fully figured it out."

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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany declined to comment after the match ("I'm not saying anything about that. Next question."), but several former professionals were sharply critical. Sammer said: "I think Jürgen will be well able to judge for himself what really matters in future and what doesn't. There were a few things in there that he had no need to say."

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Asked whether Klopp should hold back on public comments in future, the 1996 European champion replied: "Absolutely! He's doing himself no favours with that. But he can take it. It's no problem for him. He's a big, strong personality."

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Klopp has been Germany head coach for a few months, having taken over from Julian Nagelsmann after Germany's disastrous World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. He covered the finals in North America as a TV pundit for MagentaTV and caused a stir with, among other things, his "still the national team coach" remark directed at Nagelsmann.

Two internationals remain for Klopp's team this year: Germany face Serbia (13.11.) and the Netherlands (16.11.) in the Nations League in November.