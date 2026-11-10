Veteran Italian coach Fabio Capello drew a striking comparison between one of Juventus's stars and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, in a tribute that laid bare just how much he rates the Bianconeri player's potential.

The occasion was the "Bulgarelli Number 8" awards ceremony, held at the Palazzo d'Accursio, seat of the Bologna city government. Capello, who chaired the award's jury, handed the prize to Juventus star Kenan Yildiz of Turkey. He opened his remarks by praising the forward's creativity before delivering an extraordinary verdict.

Read also: "Who brought them to this state?": a legal warning that terrifies Al-Nassr regarding Felix's contract

Capello said of Yildiz: "He does things that no one would ever imagine. Juventus, football and the fans miss him," adding: "He has imagination and he gives it to others. He is Italy's Lamine Yamal."

Next matches JUV Serie A 06:30 VEN

Yildiz is still recovering from an injury to the metatarsal bone of his foot, which has kept him off the pitch. The player used the occasion to update everyone on his physical condition and when he expects to return.

After thanking Capello for his words, Yildiz said: "I'm fine now, and I hope to return to the pitch soon. I miss Juventus, and I can't wait until I'm able to play again."

Asked about the date of his comeback, he replied: "I don't know when you'll see me on the pitch, but it can be said that I'll return in December."

The Italian Footballers' Association organises the award, which honours the most prominent figures to shine during the last football season. It bears the name of Bologna and former Italy legend Giacomo Bulgarelli (1940-2009), one of the finest midfielders in the club's history. He wore the number 8 shirt for almost his entire career and helped found the Italian Footballers' Association.

Read also: Showing his sharp personality: Bellingham responds to Valencia's provocation regarding the Ballon d'Or