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Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has again backed young star Lennart Karl amid the controversy of recent weeks.

"He is a different character from other young players. But we want characters, too. He is cheeky, brave – and, as we have often said: he doesn't give a damn, scores goals and does things others don't do. And off the pitch he is a bit different from others, but that's part of it too," Freund told Sky ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match at FSV Mainz 05.

The Austrian said it was "also good for a team and for the league that there are characters like that". He added: "But the basis is always that he works hard, and we discuss that with Lenny again and again, and he does. That is why I'm also very positive that he will continue to earn his rewards over the coming weeks and months and provide his answers on the pitch, because that is what he is there for. And that is why we are very, very happy he is with us."

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old scored the crucial opening goal in a 2-0 win against Atlético Madrid and then sparked further discussion with a conspicuous goal celebration. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp called him up on Thursday for the Nations League matches. "I'm pleased for Lenny that he is back in the national team. I think he has earned it and has also performed well there," Freund said.

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Karl had struggled at the start of the season after a lengthy injury lay-off and missing out on the World Cup. He had also faced criticism from Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß, who had called for more humility from the Munich club's top talent. Michael Ballack, the young star's adviser, had then pushed back. "Of course, the past few weeks have been unsettled," the Munich club's sporting director acknowledged on Friday. "But, honestly, what matters to us is what Lenny does on the pitch, how he trains and how he works."