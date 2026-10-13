Manchester City's 3-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday wasn't the end of it. In the hours that followed, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma clashed with a Liverpool supporter who had called him a "cheat" as the Cityzens' shot-stopper made his way back to the dressing room.

Anfield had been simmering all afternoon. Liverpool fans whistled in derision and raised protest banners, venting their anger at the financial charges brought against the English club.

City's players copped it from the moment they walked out for their warm-ups, with chants described as hostile ringing round the ground. The controversy over the club's alleged 115 breaches of Premier League financial regulations shows no sign of fading.

That case has become a fresh flashpoint between City and their rivals as criticism of the club mounts. No final ruling has been issued. No official sanctions have been imposed.

Donnarumma's run-in with the supporter added another chapter to the night. The story didn't stop at a 3-0 win on the pitch: it carried into the stands and the corridors leading to the dressing rooms, with the financial file still hanging over the club.