He broke his own record: Paris Saint-Germain make history in the Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain have set a historic record in the race for the Ballon d'Or, surpassing their own mark from last year.

French magazine "France Football", working with European football's governing body UEFA, unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Tuesday evening, the award handed to the best player in the world.

See the full list of nominees

Ten of the 30 nominated players come from a single club: Paris Saint-Germain. It's an unprecedented feat that boosts the team's chances.

Nine of them earned their place at Saint-Germain: Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz and Vitinha. The tenth, Ferran Torres, spent all of last season wearing the shirt of Barcelona before joining the French side this summer.

This dominance comes after Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League title last season for the second time in a row.

The Parisian side also lifted the European Super Cup, along with the French league.

Statistics network Squawka reported that Saint-Germain have become the first club in history to land 10 Ballon d'Or nominees in a single year.

That breaks the previous record, which also belonged to them. Nine players made the cut last year, with Dembélé ultimately clinching the award.

Unsurprisingly, Paris Saint-Germain were keen to celebrate, hailing the unprecedented record on their official website.

The winner will be revealed at a grand ceremony on 26 October in the English capital, London.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums