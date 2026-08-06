Al-Ittihad have bid an emotional farewell to former Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, whose departure was confirmed during the current summer transfer window.

The Saudi club posted a video on their official "X" account announcing Fabinho's exit after three years at the club, having signed in the summer of 2023.

Al-Ittihad wrote in the caption: "A farewell to a brave captain, who arrived as a star with all humility, led his team with great competence, and left as a lover, after leaving an unforgettable mark."

"He was an example of professionalism, a role model for everyone around him on and off the pitch, and a name deserving to be preserved in the list of those who wore the captain's armband of the Dean in a historic era, during which he contributed to making exceptional glory," they added.

They signed off: "Thank you, Fabinho. You will remain a shining star in the sky of the fans."

The Brazilian returned the message to Al-Ittihad's fans, saying: "Today my journey with you as a player ends, and my journey as a supporter of this club begins."

"Thank you for the welcome and warmth I found from you. I was honoured to wear the captain's armband of this prestigious club, and I lived a distinctive phase in my sporting career alongside you," he continued.

He went on: "We shared joys and sorrows and won the cups together, and I enjoyed watching your creativity in the stands, until I found myself chanting the songs with you with all love."

Fabinho ended: "I hope that I never spared any effort in serving this entity. Thank you again. Al-Ittihad will always remain in my heart."

He joined Al-Ittihad from Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and quickly became one of the most prominent figures in the side.

His crowning glory with the "Dean" came in 2024-2025, when he won the double of the Saudi Pro League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.