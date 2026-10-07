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Kompany OliseGetty Images
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"He already had that within himself!" Why Vincent Kompany has not made Michael Olise a world-class player at Bayern Munich

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
M. Olise
V. Kompany

Vincent Kompany does not want to overestimate his own part in the Frenchman Michael Olise’s meteoric development into a world-class footballer.

"I think a player with talent like Michael Olise always makes it, he would always be one of the best players," the Bayern Munich coach said in an interview with RTL/Sky Sport.

Kompany has heaped praise on his attacking star, who has also impressed Zinedine Zidane with the French national team. "The way he always has an eye for something that others perhaps do not see, and in training as well. That has led to the lad already becoming a special player in world football," said Kompany.

At Bayern Munich, the coaching staff's job is to guide players like Olise (24) in training, motivate them and show them "the next steps". "That is the role we play," said Kompany, but "making a player a world player, that is impossible, he has that within himself."

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