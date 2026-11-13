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Raphinha's comments, during the ceremony to renew his contract with his club Barcelona until 2030, sparked widespread controversy in Brazil.

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Raphinha confirmed that he had spoken with Carlo Ancelotti, the Samba coach, about managing his playing minutes carefully during the current international break, in which Brazil face two friendlies against Japan and Singapore. The aim: to avoid a fourth consecutive injury during one of these international windows.

Those words did not sit well with a large section of the Brazil support. Since arriving at the national team's camp in recent days, Raphinha has copped sharp criticism, even though he underwent a minor procedure on his ear, neither exceptional nor serious, just to be there.

According to Sport newspaper, Raphinha held a press conference on Friday and could not contain his emotions, close to tears as he clarified what he had meant by his comments last week.

The Barça star said: "From the first time I wore the national team shirt, I was always clear about my desire to be here. I have never given up on the Brazilian national team, and I have always done everything in my power to be present."

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He added: "Sometimes I was not able to join up with the national team, but I always did everything I could to be here and wear the Brazilian national team shirt. For me, it has always been an honour and a privilege, and it will always remain so. This will not change, no matter how long I spend here."

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He continued: "At that moment, when I was asked the question and I answered it, I thought I had been clear about what I wanted to say, or at least it seemed that way in my mind. Considering everything I have been through during my last three call-ups to the national team, after suffering around three injuries in the same area of the leg, what I simply wanted to say was that I have to take care of myself."

He stressed: "It is clear that I do not want to get injured again. I want to be available to play, not only with the national team, but also with Barcelona."

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Visibly shaken, the forward added: "Unfortunately, when we are not in good physical condition, we cannot play here or with the club."

He noted: "I also said that if my physical condition allows me, I will always give my best. And when I feel that I am no longer able to deliver the required level physically, I will be the first to retire, because I am very self-critical."

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Raphinha confirmed: "Yes. What I said was met with a negative reaction, even though at the time I thought I had explained it well. But unfortunately, that is part of the nature of the game."

An injury at the World Cup had left him deeply frustrated, Raphinha admitted, after he could not help his country avoid elimination against Norway.

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He said: "On a personal level, it was extremely frustrating. It was an important moment in my life, and it was important for the national team too, but I did not feel I was 100% physically ready."

He added: "I only played two matches with Barcelona after the injury I suffered against France during the international break before the World Cup. When you are on the pitch, you do not think about the pain or the physical troubles, you just want to give your best."

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Raphinha confirmed: "I always give 100% of my effort. And often, the doctors and physiotherapists ask me to take it easy, but I cannot change my style of play, yet the body pays the price for that, and it needs time to recover. It was frustrating."

He explained: "We are human, and no matter how much we try, some things affect us. That is natural. Anyone in my position, who faces criticism despite knowing that he is giving everything he has, will be affected by it. We have to be prepared for criticism, because defending the colours of Brazil is something very great."

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Quizzed on the friendly against Japan on Saturday, Raphinha reckoned it "will be a very difficult match, just as it was when we faced them at the World Cup."

He concluded: "We are going through a generational transition, but we have players of a very high level in the Brazilian national team. We have prepared a great deal, and we have had good training sessions."