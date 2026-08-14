Hat-trick in nine minutes: Al-Hilal keep up their habit in Roshan openers

Al-Hilal stole the spotlight inside nine minutes against Al-Faisaly, the two sides meeting this Friday evening in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Three goals fired the leaders clear. France's Karim Benzema, Brazil's Malcom de Oliveira and Portugal's Rúben Neves struck in the 19th, 26th and 28th minutes.

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Just nine minutes separated the first goal from the third, laying bare the leaders' immense attacking power.

Football statistics network "Opta" report that Al-Hilal have never failed to score in an opening match in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Chasing the title, Al-Hilal are desperate to end two seasons of falling short, a run that piled criticism on the coach and the players.



