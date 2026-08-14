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GOAL

Translated by

Hat-trick in nine minutes: Al-Hilal keep up their habit in Roshan openers

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The leader makes history

Al-Hilal stole the spotlight inside nine minutes against Al-Faisaly, the two sides meeting this Friday evening in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Three goals fired the leaders clear. France's Karim Benzema, Brazil's Malcom de Oliveira and Portugal's Rúben Neves struck in the 19th, 26th and 28th minutes.

Read also.. Demiral on Jaissle's departure: don't worry and wait for Al-Ahli

Just nine minutes separated the first goal from the third, laying bare the leaders' immense attacking power.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

Saudi Roshn Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Football statistics network "Opta" report that Al-Hilal have never failed to score in an opening match in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Chasing the title, Al-Hilal are desperate to end two seasons of falling short, a run that piled criticism on the coach and the players.


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