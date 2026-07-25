Bayern Munich have nailed their colours to the mast over Michael Olise, ruling out any sale of the France international this summer. It is a heavy blow to Real Madrid, who had hoped to prise the forward away from Bavaria.

Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, spoke after the 2-1 friendly defeat to Wiesbaden: "This is not a problem for us at all. We are pleased to have Michael back after the end of his holiday. He will play an important role with us this season, just as he did last season."

Those comments in the mixed zone, delivered after the game against the German third-division side, drew a line under the mounting speculation over Olise's future. The player and the Spanish giants had shared a mutual interest.

Concern in Madrid

Bayern's decisive stance has rattled Real Madrid. Los Blancos had banked on talking the German champions into parting with the Frenchman before the window shuts.

Reports now suggest the Spanish side have switched their gaze elsewhere. Ivory Coast star Yan Diomande, of Leipzig, has emerged as the alternative target as Madrid look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.