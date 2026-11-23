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Michael Olise looks set to miss a Bayern Munich game through injury for the first time since joining the club when they face Lille OSC. His form has dipped recently, too.

Max Eberl appears to be a little superstitious. When he brings good news to the mixed zone, perhaps about a player who went off hurt but escaped serious injury, he likes to knock himself on the head with his fist, as if it were wood. Best not to jinx it.

Perhaps Bayern Munich's sporting director forgot that ritual when he recently gave an interview to the club's magazine, 51. In the latest issue, Eberl spoke at length about Michael Olise's transfer in the summer of 2024. He described his conversations with Oliver Glasner, Olise's coach at Crystal Palace at the time, and revealed the only "small question mark" they had beforehand : "Is he injury-prone? He was out for a long time at Crystal Palace."

Olise had missed several weeks at a time on two occasions in his final season in England because of muscular problems. Despite that "question mark", Bayern signed him for €53 million. The 24-year-old Frenchman has been a resounding success, with 115 goal contributions in 123 appearances. No sign of injury problems.

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Michael Olise went off hurt against Dortmund and Cologne

Until the interview appeared, Olise had not missed a single competitive Bayern game through injury. He played in 55 of 56 matches in 2024/25, sitting on the bench only when Bayern rested him for the second round of the DFB Cup against Mainz 05. His record in 2025/26 was 52 appearances in 55 games. Yellow-card suspensions kept him out of two, and Bayern rested him for one.

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That run initially continued this season. His only absence, against Arsenal, was again due to suspension, this time because of a rather unnecessary second yellow card against Viking Stavanger . Then came the interview. Olise went off with a thigh problem against Borussia Dortmund (2-2), raising fears of a lengthy absence. Instead, he recovered in time to play the full match against Atlético Madrid (2-0) three days later.

Olise also played the full match against Mainz 05 (2-1), before going off hurt again against Cologne (1-1) on Friday. He left the stadium on crutches. Bayern later announced that he had "bruised his forefoot". He is unlikely to be out for long, but according to president Herbert Hainer, he "probably won't" be able to play away to Lille OSC in the Champions League . Olise is therefore expected to miss a game through injury on Wednesday for the first time since joining Bayern in 2024.

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Michael Olise's dip in form: Four games without a goal contribution

A short break may do Olise some good after his recent dip in form. He has looked overplayed, short of sharpness and less purposeful than usual. He has now gone four competitive matches without a goal contribution. His last came in the 6-1 DFB Cup win over Magdeburg on 28 October. In his first 12 appearances this season, he scored an impressive 12 goals and provided seven assists.

Olise's likely absence against Lille adds to Bayern's problems in attack. Ismael Saibari (syndesmosis tear) and Serge Gnabry (thigh muscle injury) will be out for weeks yet. Harry Kane suffered a syndesmosis tear against Cologne and is likely to be out until March. Jamal Musiala, at least, made his comeback, but was sharply criticised by the club's bosses in the process . When he will return to his best form remains highly uncertain. Luis Diaz could return to the squad against Lille after five weeks out injured.

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Lennart Karl is currently the only fully fit attacking player. The versatile Nathaniel Brown and Tom Bischof have also had to help out up front recently. Academy products Tim Binder (19) and Noah Codjo-Evora (19) have had playing time too. Kompany may also include Bastian Assomo in the squad against Lille.