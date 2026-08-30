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Atletico de Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Has he given up? Álvarez returns to Atlético Madrid training

Transfers
J. Alvarez
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Argentina
Spain

A complicated deal for Barcelona

Julian Alvarez rejoined Atletico Madrid's group training on Sunday after several days out through illness, putting the Argentine back in contention just two days before the transfer window shuts.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the forward trained with the rest of the squad after his two-day absence, having previously completed two individual sessions.

"The Spider" had not worked with his teammates since the clash against Villarreal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, a difficult spell before things returned to normal.

Friday brought his first steps back, though he limited himself to individual work.

Atletico do not want to waste another moment getting their star back up to speed if he stays put beyond the summer mercato. 

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Sporting director Mateo Alemany made that clear yesterday ahead of the match against Sevilla. "We hope he rejoins the group quickly and that he is available for the next match in La Liga," he said.

Two days remain until the window closes. How the "Spider" saga finally plays out is anyone's guess for now.

Alvarez was among the first to arrive at Atletico's sports city, where he drew plenty of attention from his two Argentine teammates Cristian Romero and Juan Musso. The defender stuck close to him throughout the session.

Praise flowed his way from the technical staff during a training match against the club's academy players.

The starters sat out Diego Simeone's session after the win over Sevilla, working in the gym alongside Jose Maria Gimenez. Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth was also absent, still recovering from the injury that kept him out of the opening matches.

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