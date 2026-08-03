Inter Milan want fresh options out wide before the new season kicks off. More than one name sits on the negotiating table as they chase a deal to add flexibility down the left.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Nerazzurri have opened initial contact with the representatives of Juventus and Argentina man Nico Gonzalez, laying the groundwork for a possible summer move.

Saudi side Ittihad's winger Moussa Diaby remains the board's primary target, the report says. But the deal has hit complications, whether over its financial value or Ittihad's insistence on their terms, and that has pushed Inter to weigh up alternatives.

Gonzalez now commands growing interest at the club, who tracked him last summer before he moved to Atletico Madrid on loan.

His season at Atletico fell short of convincing. Yet the Argentina international rediscovered part of his form on international duty at the 2026 World Cup, where he made a real impact on the left.

Inter reckon Gonzalez has the physical tools and tactical flexibility to operate as a wing-back, a role that does not come naturally to him, on top of his ability to play on either flank.

Falling out of Juventus's plans could smooth the negotiations, the report adds, making the deal a practical option for Inter given the range of positions he can fill.

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