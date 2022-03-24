Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever missed a major tournament? Portugal star's World Cup & European Championship record

Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever missed a major tournament? GOAL is here to provide a full rundown of the Portugal star's World Cup and European Championship record.

Ronaldo won his first cap for Portugal as an 18-year-old way back in August 2003, coming on as a substitute for Luis Figo in a clash with Kazakhstan to mark the beginning of his 19-year international career.

Many of Ronaldo's most impressive performances have been saved for major tournaments,but has he been ever-present at the World Cup and Euros over the past two decades? GOAL has all the details.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever missed a major international tournament?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 184 appearances for his country to his name, more than any other European player in history, and is also the all-time highest scorer in men's international football with 115 goals.

And no, Cristiano Ronaldo has never missed a major international tournament for Portugal.

The Manchester United talisman has appeared in four World Cups and five European Championships, with his sole trophy success coming at Euro 2016 in France.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup record?

Getty Images

Ronaldo played in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the World Cup, scoring a grand total of seven goals.

The 37-year-old is the highest-scoring active Portugal international at the tournament, but currently sits two behind Eusebio's all-time national record.

Ronaldo will hope to surpass Eusebio if Fernando Santos' current squad qualify for Qatar 2022, but they must first come through a World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final tie against Turkey and a potential final match-up against either Italy or North Macedonia.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's European Championship record?

Ronaldo starred in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 editions of the European Championships, and is currently the only outfield player to have featured in the tournament five times.

Article continues below

The veteran forward also holds the records for the most appearances (25) and most goals (14) in European Championship history.

Portugal only made it through to the round of 16 at Euro 2020, but Ronaldo still managed to earn his first Golden Boot at the tournament - sharing the accolade with the Czech Republic's Patrick Schick on five goals each.

Further reading