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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final did not just settle the title in Senegal's favour. It also took a clear position on the disciplinary sanctions imposed on Senegal's players and members of the coaching staff, led by coach Pape Thiaw, over the events of the final against Morocco.

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CAF's Disciplinary Board had already handed Senegal a raft of sanctions over the events of the Africa Cup of Nations final between the two sides in Rabat on 18 January. Pape Thiaw, Senegal's head coach at the time, received a ban of five official CAF matches for "unsporting behaviour and breaching the principles of fair play and integrity set out in the disciplinary code, as well as bringing the game into disrepute". He was also fined US$100,000.

Iliman Ndiaye was suspended for two official CAF matches for "unsporting behaviour towards the referee". His team-mate Ismaila Sarr got the same ban for the same reason.

The Senegalese Football Federation didn't escape either. The Disciplinary Committee fined it US$300,000 for the improper conduct of its supporters, which brought the game into disrepute and breached the principles of fair play and integrity set out in the disciplinary code. A second fine of the same amount followed for the unsporting behaviour of the players and coaching staff, which breached the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity and brought football into disrepute. Five bookings during the match then earned the team a third fine of $15,000 for misconduct.

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On Tuesday, in a 53-page document, the court rejected Morocco's request to toughen the sanctions on Senegal's players and coaching staff, ruling that the request was no longer relevant. The penalties previously approved by CAF's Appeal Board therefore stand.

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The court still warned the Senegal players for leaving the pitch, according to Senegalese website Seneweb. The ruling stated: "This does not mean that the Senegal players' temporary departure during the match was not a serious breach. The Panel considers, based on the work that led to the recent amendments to FIFA's laws, that players should be strongly deterred from leaving the field of play or refusing to complete a match in protest at a referee's decision. Such behaviour runs counter to the spirit of the game and all the values that football upholds. In this case, the referee's decision to resume the match must be respected."

Senegal had won the match 1-0 after Brahim Diaz missed a penalty for Morocco. Then the final went to the sports courts. The Senegalese federation contested the decision to award the title to Morocco and took its case to CAS, which settled the matter on Tuesday by officially crowning Senegal.

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