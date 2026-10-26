Harry Kane wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Bayern Munich striker beat Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to be named the best footballer on Monday evening at the 70th edition of the prestigious awards.

With this year's ceremony taking place in London, Kane's victory carries extra significance. The English capital is his birthplace and the city where he began his professional football career.

Long the clear favourite in the build-up to the awards, Kane arrived in London on Monday afternoon with his family and a large Bayern Munich delegation. Chairman Herbert Hainer, chief executive Christoph Dreesen and team-mate Michael Olise attended the ceremony.

Earlier in the evening, Kane was named Attacker of the Year and received the Gerd Müller Award at the gala at The London Palladium. The Ballon d'Or gave him the most important individual honour of all.

Yamal was also a leading contender for the Ballon d'Or, but the FC Barcelona star had to settle for the Kopa Trophy. He won the award for the best footballer under 21 for the third year in a row.

Yet Yamal felt his team-mate Pau Cubarsí deserved the award more. "This award should have been his because he plays at an incredibly high level. He deserved this trophy," Yamal said.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and goalkeeper Unai Simón also won awards in London. De la Fuente took Coach of the Year after winning the World Cup with Spain, while Simón received Goalkeeper of the Year. Paris Saint-Germain claimed Team of the Year.

In the women's awards, Barcelona enjoyed a successful evening. Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'Or Féminin for the third time in her career, while team-mate Vicky López received the Kopa Trophy for the best young talent. Cata Coll was named Goalkeeper of the Year, Barcelona coach Pere Romeu won Coach of the Year and the Catalan giants were named Women's Club of the Year.