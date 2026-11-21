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Bayern Munich have suffered a devastating blow after Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane was ruled out for several months with an ankle ligament tear. The England striker sustained the severe injury during a frustrating home draw against FC Koln, deepening a mounting personnel crisis for Vincent Kompany's side.

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Kane suffers severe ankle ligament tear

Kane is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing a ligament in his left ankle. The Bayern striker sustained the damage during the first half of a Bundesliga draw against Koln. The Ballon d'Or winner was injured while attempting to reach a deflected cross from Michael Olise in front of goal. Koln defender Joel Schmied reached the ball first and clattered into Kane's left leg during his follow-through.

The 33-year-old immediately clutched his leg in pain before limping off alongside two physios in the 20th minute. Following medical examinations, the Bavarians confirmed the England international will miss the next few months of action.

Kompany demands strength amid injury crisis

The loss of Kane is a monumental setback for Bayern. Sporting director Max Eberl expects the prolific forward to be missing for approximately three months. The situation worsened when Olise was substituted at half-time with a bruised forefoot, adding to a severe personnel shortage. The attacking duo have accounted for 41 per cent of Bayern's goals this season.

Head coach Vincent Kompany acknowledged the difficulty of losing such crucial figures. "These are world-class players, you can't replace them, but we have the mentality and we have to bring that now," Kompany stated.

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Stepping up during a difficult period

Bayern are already operating without several key players, including Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies. Kompany knows his squad must unite to overcome these mounting fitness issues.

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"We need incredible performances from players who may not yet be used to this pressure at FC Bayern," the manager added. "We will all try together to turn this situation into a strength. FC Bayern does this time and time again, and that's what we want to do now too."

The team struggled creatively against Cologne after Kane departed, managing only one shot on target in a home league fixture for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign. Despite dominating possession, they relied on Nathaniel Brown to cancel out Mikey Moore's early opener.

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Huge Champions League and England implications

Kane's enforced absence arrives at a critical juncture in the football calendar. He is almost certain to miss Bayern's remaining four league phase matches in the Champions League.

The striker also faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the European knockout stages in February. Meanwhile, England will be desperately hoping their captain recovers for a UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash with Norway in late March.