Harry Kane is relishing the prospect of winning the Ballon d'Or this year. The Bayern Munich and England striker insists that claiming football's most prestigious individual award would be an amazing honour after the exceptional levels he hit throughout last season.

Organisers will hand out the coveted prize for the world's best player on 26 October in London, recognising the standout achievements and performances of the 2025-2026 season. It proved a remarkable campaign for Kane, who found the net 73 times for club and country.

Reflecting on his nomination, Kane told ESPN: "I feel very proud of the performance and the level I produced throughout the past year. The Ballon d'Or is the highest individual honour a player can aspire to."

"I know I had a great season, but my focus now, as usual, is on the new season," he added. "The award is out of my hands. I gave everything I could on the pitch, and now the matter is left to the votes of the voters and the media, things that are beyond my control, and we will see what the results turn out to be."

The England striker went on: "Of course, winning the award would be an amazing achievement, but there are still around two or three months until the decision is settled, so the award does not fully occupy my thoughts at the moment."

Kane drove Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga and German Cup titles last season. He also took them to the Champions League semi-final, where Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out before going on to lift the trophy.

On the international stage, he scored 12 goals for his country. That tally included strikes at the World Cup, where England's run ended in the semi-finals against Argentina.

English players have claimed the Ballon d'Or six times before: Stanley Matthews (1956), Bobby Charlton (1966), Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979) and, most recently, Michael Owen in 2001. France's Ousmane Dembélé, the Paris Saint-Germain winger, holds the title from the latest edition.