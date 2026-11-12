Harry Kane breaks 36-year-old record and scores winning goal for England

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At Wembley, Thomas Tuchel's England beat Croatia 2-1 in Harry Kane's record-breaking match. Spain beat the Czech Republic 2-0, leaving the world champions top of Nations League Group C. England are three points behind.

England 2-1 Croatia

Harry Kane was honoured before Thursday evening's match at Wembley. The newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner made his 126th international appearance and is now England's record appearance holder.

After a strong start by the visitors, England took the lead in the 24th minute. Josko Gvardiol dealt poorly with a cross from the flank, allowing Morgan Rogers to turn the ball in.

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Jarrell Quansah tried to play the ball back to Jordan Pickford from a Croatia corner, but his touch was too soft. Peter Sucic tapped in from close range: 1-1.

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The scores were not level for long. Almost immediately after the equaliser, Quansah was brought down at a corner at the other end, giving England a penalty.

As usual, Kane made no mistake and put England back in front against Croatia in his landmark match: 2-1. England were fortunate late on, though, as Ante Budimir squandered two big chances.

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Czech Republic 0-2 Spain

Spain took the lead from the penalty spot in the first half. Alex Baena made no mistake from 12 yards: 0-1.

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In the second half, Spain looked to have doubled their lead. Jeremy Pino finished a long ball from goalkeeper Unai Simon well, but he was offside and the goal did not stand.

Spain eventually made it 0-2 late on, after the home side received a red card. Marc Pubil won the ball high up the pitch and finished into the corner.