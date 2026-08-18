Happy or sad? The Barcola and Liverpool saga nears its end

The saga linking Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola with a move to Liverpool looks to be entering its final chapters, with rapid developments in recent days over a deal the English club want wrapped up before the new season kicks off.

British newspaper "Daily Star" report that Paris Saint-Germain are now willing to accept an offer below their original demands to part with Barcola this summer. That shift could hand Liverpool a real boost in their bid to get the deal done.

Previously, the French club had been holding out for a huge fee. The latest word suggests the transfer could go through for around £120 million, edging the two parties towards a final agreement.

Strengthening the attack sits at the very top of Liverpool's priorities, especially after the departure of Mohamed Salah. They are also short of options up front, with Hugo Ekitike facing a long-term absence through injury.

Reds fans will hope these developments point towards a happy ending to the Barcola saga, landing one of the most prominent wingers in French football. The final call, though, rests with Paris Saint-Germain's management during the decisive days of the window.

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