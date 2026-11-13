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Hans Kraay junior says Virgil van Dijk's injury absence from the Netherlands squad is no disaster. It gives other players a chance to prove themselves, the Netherlands observer told ESPN.

Van Dijk and Brian Brobbey both withdrew from head coach Xavi's squad. Sepp van den Berg was later added, and Frenkie de Jong is the temporary captain in the Liverpool defender's absence.

On Van Dijk's absence, Kraay says, "I don't think it's a very big loss," and adds: "Van Dijk also faces a lot of criticism, and at times that is justified."

Kraay sees another option in central defence: "But I think Van de Ven and Van Hecke can be an excellent pairing for the Netherlands, just as they are at Tottenham Hotspur. In ten matches together at Tottenham, they have conceded only eleven goals. And it's hardly a poor-quality league, nor are they facing poor-quality strikers," the Netherlands observer adds.

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In central defence, Xavi can confidently choose Van Hecke and Van de Ven, according to Kraay. "I have faith in Van de Ven's pace alongside Van Hecke. It could well be a step towards the future."

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Van Dijk, 35, does not appear ready to retire from international football. Doubts surfaced after last summer's World Cup, but the veteran decided to continue with the Netherlands after speaking to Xavi.

For Kraay, a Van Hecke and Van de Ven partnership in central defence would be temporary: "Xavi and Van Dijk are both certain they will carry on together for another two years. So in that case, it would be a temporary solution."

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If Van de Ven moves into the centre, Ian Maatsen looks set to start at left-back against Greece. "That's fine too," Kraay says, giving his backing to the Aston Villa full-back.

Maatsen has been a regular for Aston Villa in the Premier League and Champions League this season. The left-back has played once before for the Netherlands, in the 2025 Nations League quarter-final against Spain.