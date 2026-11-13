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Hans Kraay junior says Virgil van Dijk's absence from the Netherlands squad because of injury problems is no disaster. It gives other players a chance to prove themselves, the Netherlands team pundit said on ESPN.

Following the withdrawals of Van Dijk and Brian Brobbey from national-team coach Xavi's squad, Sepp van den Berg joined the group. Frenkie de Jong is temporary captain in the Liverpool defender's absence.

"I don't think it's a very big loss," Kraay said of Van Dijk's absence. "Van Dijk also receives a lot of criticism, and at times that is justified."

On Van de Ven and Van Hecke, Kraay added: "But I think Van de Ven and Van Hecke could be a good partnership for the Netherlands, just as they are at Tottenham Hotspur. Together at Tottenham, they have conceded only eleven goals in ten matches. And it's hardly a league full of poor players, nor are they facing poor players up front."

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Xavi can comfortably pick Van Hecke and Van de Ven in central defence, Kraay believes. "I have confidence in Van de Ven's pace alongside Van Hecke. It could well be a step towards the future."

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At 35, Van Dijk does not appear ready to retire from international football. Doubts arose after last summer's World Cup, but following a conversation with Xavi, the veteran decided to continue playing for the Netherlands.

"Xavi and Van Dijk are both certain they will continue working together for another two years. So in that case, it would be a temporary solution," Kraay said, referring to a central defensive partnership of Van Hecke and Van de Ven.

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If Van de Ven moves into the centre, Ian Maatsen looks set to start at left-back against Greece. "That's fine too," Kraay said, giving his approval to the Aston Villa full-back.

Maatsen has been a regular for Aston Villa in the Premier League and Champions League this season. The left-back has played for the Netherlands once before, in 2025 in the Nations League quarter-final against Spain.