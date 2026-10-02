Hans Kraay Jr has torn into the Netherlands' display against Greece (2-2), with Quinten Timber taking the brunt of his criticism. He said so on ESPN.

"The first half was really dreadful," judges Kraay. "The Netherlands wanted to build up with three men, with Jurriën Timber, Virgil van Dijk and Van de Ven."

"I get the impression that more and more opponents of the Netherlands are leaving Van de Ven completely free, because he is not that good at building up play," the reporter continues. "By the way, I also thought Jurriën Timber was very poor in the build-up."

Kraay then picks out Quinten Timber. "We had more mediocre players as well, Quinten Timber for example. I get the impression that the fine box-to-box midfielder he was at Feyenoord, especially under Arne Slot, has turned into: everything is wild and uncontrolled."

"Wild, a poor first touch of his own and then trying to make up for it with a foul. Everything about him is a bit wild at the moment," he feels, while Jan Joost van Gangelen calls the Crystal Palace player impetuous.

Timber endured a miserable game against Greece and went off at half-time. His replacement Ryan Gravenberch gave the Netherlands more control, and they were then able to wipe out the 2-0 deficit.

He had also failed to impress against Germany (1-1). Timber lost possession often, picked up an early yellow card after a foul on Kai Havertz and was taken off after 57 minutes for Joey Veerman.







