Hamza's situation? Flick announces Barcelona squad for Paris clash

Barcelona have been dealt a heavy blow before their meeting with Paris Saint-Germain. Jules Koundé and Eric Garcia will both miss the trip to the French capital for the eagerly awaited Champions League clash, leaving the back line badly short.

Spanish newspaper Marca report that Hansi Flick cannot call upon the pair against Luis Enrique's side, with Koundé nursing a knee sprain and Garcia carrying an injury that will keep him out for around a month.

Koundé's name had appeared on the initial travelling list before confirmation came through that he would not make the match. His absence adds to Garcia's, and with Andreas Christensen and Roony still out, Flick's defensive options have thinned dramatically.

Barcelona travel to Paris amid a defensive crisis

The squad fly to Paris on Monday morning, with a training session pencilled in for the afternoon ahead of a fixture that represents an important test for the Catalans in Europe.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Getting back from Seville proved difficult enough. A storm delayed the team's arrival and cut into the time players had to recover and prepare for the European tie.

Hamza joins the Barcelona squad

Egyptian forward Hamza makes the squad after turning out for the reserves on Saturday, the coaching staff having decided to give him minutes given his limited first-team involvement.

He started against Utebo and scored the opener. That has earned him a fresh look in the coaching staff's plans before the European tie.

Barcelona's squad for the Paris clash

Goalkeepers: Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny, Dominik Livakovic

Defence: Joao Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart, Campos

Midfield: Brian Farinas, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Rodri

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon