Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ESP-LIGA-ELCHE-BARCELONAAFP
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Hamza Abdelkarim's situation: Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao line-up

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Spain

The talented Egyptian as a substitute

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his starting line-up for the La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao.

The Germany man made several changes from the last outing against Elche. Pau Cubarsí returns to the back line and Pedri starts in midfield, while new signing Rodri drops to the bench.

Flick also handed English winger Anthony Gordon a starting berth, with questions over exactly where he'll play. The coach could deploy Raphinha as an out-and-out striker or push him back out to the left wing.

Barcelona lined up against Athletic Bilbao as follows:

LaLiga
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

Goalkeeper: Joan García.

Defence: Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart.

Midfield: Marc Bernal, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha.

Attack: Anthony Gordon.

On the substitutes' bench: Eder, Szczęsny, Cancelo, Baldé, Ademi, Christensen, Rodri, Olmo, Koundé, Brian Fariñas, plus talented Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim.

Bilbao lined up as follows:

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google