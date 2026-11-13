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At a time when rumours have flared over the future of the young Egyptian star Hamza Abdelkarim, his father came out to put an end to all the speculation, affirming that his son is not thinking at all about leaving Barcelona during the upcoming winter transfer window in January, and that everything being said about his move to the Italian league is merely "fabricated" news with no basis in truth.

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Reports linking Hamza with an exit from the Catalan club have sparked real concern for the player and those around him, not least because of his limited game time and the ferocious competition for places in the first team. The speculation suggests the Egyptian forward could leave the Blaugrana on a temporary basis in search of regular football and experience.

His father shot the idea down flat. Speaking to the Erem News network in comments carried by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", he said: "What is being said about Hamza leaving Barcelona is not true, and the rumours about his move to Como in Italy are fabricated."

Those words answered reports that Italian club Como are weighing up a move for the young forward, on loan or permanently, hoping to capitalise on his desire for more minutes.

Several European clubs have taken an interest all the same, and they are said to be watching his situation closely ahead of the winter window. He dazzled in pre-season with his sharp finishing and his instinct in front of goal, yet Hamza has still to nail down a starting berth under German coach Hansi Flick.

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That lack of continuity has fuelled talk of a loan move to hand him minutes and experience, especially with the coaching staff viewing him as a forward for the future, one who needs time to settle fully into the first team's style.

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Keen to calm Egyptian fans and Barcelona's supporters, the player's father tackled the exit rumours head-on and kept his composure. The family's stance, he insisted, is clear: for now everything doing the rounds is pure speculation, and no transfer should be taken as done.

Full faith in Barcelona's project runs through the family, who believe the player must keep grafting and grab every chance to show his talent, whether in training or in the minutes he gets with the first team or the reserves.

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Hamza Abdelkarim sits at a delicate crossroads. He is torn between the dream of staying at one of the world's biggest clubs and the natural craving of any young player to play week in, week out and develop. His father's message, though, was emphatic: no January move, and total focus on Barcelona.

Plenty of observers reckon staying put could prove the smartest call in the long run, given the club's record of backing young talent. Many players have risen from the bench to become key stars.

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Hamza Abdelkarim's future hinges on whether he can seize the chances to come and win over Hansi Flick. Do that, and he turns from a promising pre-season name into a forward Barcelona can lean on before long.