Hamza Abdelkarim reveals his first impressions after finding the net with Barcelona

Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim stole the show in Barcelona's friendly against Birmingham. He scored both of the Catalan side's goals, earned praise from Hansi Flick and then celebrated his brace with a message on social media.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Egyptian forward was overwhelmed with emotion after his performance, marking the brace on his accounts: "Scoring goals in this shirt is a completely different feeling. We keep working as a team."

Barcelona's sporting management had backed Abdelkarim from the start. He joined the youth team last January after an impressive display at the Under-20 World Cup.

Plenty of clubs took notice, but Barcelona moved early and struck a deal with Al-Ahly to land him on loan with an option to buy for 3 million euros, the sum the club paid this summer.

The agreement also included a friendly, which is why the Egyptian side will feature in this year's Joan Gamper Trophy.



Now Abdelkarim faces his real test: convincing Flick to keep him with the first team. The youth-sector coaches already reckon he will play only a handful of matches with the reserves, given his strong chances of becoming the second striker in the senior squad, particularly with the way the transfer market has gone.

The plan is for him to train and live within the first-team environment all season.

He impressed from his very first training sessions and youth team matches. That form earned him a place in Egypt's World Cup squad, his first appearance at a major tournament.

What sets Abdelkarim apart is his maturity, his physical readiness and an exceptional eye for goal. Barcelona have no doubt at all that he is on his way to becoming a big star.