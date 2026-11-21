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Espanyol B and Barcelona Atlètic meet this evening in a fiery reserve-team derby, undoubtedly the standout fixture in Group 2 of the Spanish second division.

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According to Spanish newspaper Sport, this one matters twice over. Both sides are at the top of the table, and fixtures this fiercely contested, with scores still to settle, never lack an edge.

Espanyol B sit fourth, four points behind the Catalan side, but they have a game in hand against second-from-bottom Náxara. It's tight. The three points could prove decisive, especially as only the champions go up automatically.

Barcelona Atlètic endured another difficult week, with the international break and injuries taking their toll. Then came welcome news: they'll be able to call on more players, following the competition committee's sole judge's controversial decision to force them to play last Saturday's match against Girona B, which they lost 0-1.

That was their first defeat of the season at the Johan Cruyff stadium. Juliano Belletti's men can't afford another slip if they want to stay at the top.

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The Brazilian coach gets a major boost with the return of Hamza Abdelkarim. The striker trained with the reserves yesterday after playing a few minutes for Egypt in the two matches against Malawi.

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If plans hold, the number 9 will line up with the reserves, while centre-back Alex Campos stays with the first team to cover absences at the back.

Hamza isn't the only international back. Belletti can also call on five others: Iker Rodriguez, Pedro Rodriguez, Aziz Issah, Jesse Bisiwu and youngster Jony Hernandez.

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Ecuadorian José Caicedo, however, came back from international duty with some discomfort and underwent medical tests yesterday.

The Spain Under-17 players at the World Cup, Ebrima Tunkara, Jordi Pesquer and Sergi Mayans, will naturally miss out.

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There was better news on Orian Goren, Guilhem Victor and Landry Farré, who all trained normally. The two defenders could get medical clearance today. Orian was never actually declared injured despite his physical discomfort.

Belletti knows exactly what's at stake against direct rivals in the race, saying: "It is one of those matches in which the players are more motivated. It is a derby against a great opponent who are going through a wonderful spell and playing well."

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He only had his full squad together for yesterday's training session, and said: "We took advantage of the day we were all together to fine-tune things on the pitch and try to surprise the opponent."

The Catalan reserves' coach expects a tough physical battle, and insists his team are fully prepared for it.