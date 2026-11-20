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Barcelona are continuing to follow the Under-17 World Cup, which got under way on Thursday, in search of young talent capable of strengthening their squad in the future, in a move that recalls their discovery of Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim at the previous edition of the tournament.

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According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Joao Amaral, Barcelona's head of scouting and one of Deco's closest associates, is in Qatar to watch the Catalan club's players in action for Spain at the tournament.

Seven Barcelona players feature in David Cobio's Spain squad: Ebrima Tunkara, Jordi Bisquer, Sergi Mayans, Baba Kourouma, Raúl Expósito, Iu Martínez and Roberto Tomás.

No club has supplied more players to the squad. Tunkara is one of the team's leading lights, despite being a year younger than his teammates at 16.

Spain have been drawn in a group with China, Fiji and Morocco. Amaral's brief goes beyond Barcelona's own players, though: he'll also be keeping tabs on any other talent who catches the eye during the competition.

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The tournament is a key platform for discovering emerging talent, and Amaral puts great stock in watching players in person from the stands.

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The Hamza Abdel Karim experience

In his role as head of scouting under sporting director Deco, Amaral, or a member of his team, routinely travels to tournaments like this to watch talent up close.

Barcelona's most recent gamble on this front was Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim. He was one of the standout stars of the 2025 Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, having impressed in Al Ahly's youth ranks.

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He scored twice in five matches at that tournament, putting himself on the radar of several European clubs before Barcelona moved to capitalise on his potential.

The biggest leap came when Hossam Hassan called him up for the 2026 World Cup. He wasn't there to make up the numbers, either. He played in four of the five matches the Pharaohs contested on their way to the round of 16.

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That experience fast-tracked the development of a striker who was already moving rapidly into the spotlight. It was also during his time with the national team that Barcelona confirmed they had activated the purchase option available to them.

The option was initially set at 1.5 million euros, with the deal able to rise to 6.5 million euros depending on the variables and incentives linked to the agreement.

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Once the World Cup was over, Hamza didn't wait around. He went straight back to Barcelona to join the first team's pre-season preparations and work under coach Hansi Flick.

One chance was all he needed to turn heads again. He was Barcelona's star man in the friendly against Birmingham City, scoring twice in 62 minutes.

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He opened his account from a penalty he won himself, then popped up inside the box to pounce on a rebound and complete his brace.

A tournament that produced top-tier stars

FIFA's Under-17 World Cup has long been a breeding ground for young talent who go on to join football's elite.

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Past editions offer plenty of proof. Ronaldo Nazário won his first title at the Under-17 World Cup with Brazil in Egypt in 1997, before becoming a world champion with the senior side in 2002.

Six years later, Cesc Fàbregas stole the show at the 2003 edition in Finland, inspiring his national team. He scored five goals in five matches, won the award for the tournament's best player and claimed the Golden Boot too.

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Fàbregas went on to become a key figure in the Spain side that won the 2010 World Cup, proof that the tournament had been an important milestone on his road to stardom.

Germany's Toni Kroos also came through it. He was named best player at the 2007 Under-17 World Cup in South Korea, and years later he fulfilled that potential by winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

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Two years after Kroos, at the 2009 edition in Nigeria, Mario Götze left his mark with three goals. He later wrote his name into German football history, scoring the goal that won his country the World Cup in the 2014 final.

The tournament remains a window for promising youngsters to catch the attention of the biggest clubs, who watch closely for names capable of making a difference in the future. Barcelona have no intention of missing out, which is why Amaral is in Qatar right now, monitoring the brightest emerging talents.