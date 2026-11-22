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Gerard Martín, the Barcelona defender, had scored only one goal in the Catalan club's shirt. That came on 2 March 2025, when he unleashed a left-footed shot that paved the way for a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

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His header against Villarreal, though, was his first at the Spotify Camp Nou. It sparked the comeback that ended in a 3-2 victory.

Martín's reaction appeared in Mundo Deportivo. He said: "It was a special feeling. This is my second goal for Barcelona, but scoring at the Camp Nou makes it different."

He went on: "On top of that, the goal was important for starting the comeback. I couldn't really celebrate it because we were still behind, but I'm very happy to have scored here."

On the result itself, he said: "These are three very important points, but we started the game 2-0 down and it seemed as though it wasn't going to be our day. Even so, we knew we were capable of turning the game around and we didn't give up."

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Martín was quick to take the blame for the sluggish opening: "The poor start was our responsibility. We knew that, given the kick-off time, the wind and the fact we were coming back from the international break, we couldn't afford to go into the game so distracted. But if we want to win everything, we have to have the mentality needed to come from behind."

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Hans Flick even interrupted a television interview to praise him. The coach singled out not just the goal but two decisive defensive interventions.

Gerard said of his coach's praise: "It means a lot to me to know that the coach sees and values the work I do. I put in a lot of effort to be ready for moments like these, and I believe I can keep improving and helping the team."

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Martín also spoke about the role the fans played: "We started the game badly, but after they scored their second goal, we began to play much better. In the dressing room at half-time, we told each other that we had to keep playing the same way, because the goals would come in the end."

He added: "The fans were amazing in the second half. They pushed us forward, helped us keep up our strength and rhythm, and in the end we completed the comeback."

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As for the La Liga title race, he was blunt: "Every match is decisive. All games are worth three points and we know how important that is. From now until the end of the season, we simply cannot afford to drop any points."