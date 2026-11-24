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Moroccan and Senegalese football are awaiting the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final crisis, one of the most controversial cases in the history of the continental tournament. Achraf Hakimi, Morocco captain and Paris Saint-Germain star, has revealed how he will handle the day the verdict is announced, insisting he remains proud of what the Moroccan team produced in the final, whatever the outcome.

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Hakimi addressed the case at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League meeting with Roma on Wednesday. He gave his view on the legal dispute between the Moroccan and Senegalese federations, and on the wait for the court's final decision.

Asked about the CAS ruling, the Moroccan star said: "The decision is not easy. Everyone saw what happened on the pitch, and everyone has their opinion. I have my own."

Referring to the events of the final, Hakimi added: "In football, you cannot leave the pitch like that."

He continued: "I feel I did my job, and the team are proud because we raised Morocco's image to the highest possible level. For me and for the fans, we must stay proud of what we did."

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Closing his remarks on the case, he said: "We will wait together, and whatever the decision, we have to be ready for the next Africa Cup of Nations. That is the most important thing now."

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A calm day while awaiting the CAS verdict

Hakimi explained how he plans to spend the day of the ruling. He won't let the wait distract him from preparing for the European fixture.

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As for the hours of waiting, he said: "It will be a calm day. I will go home and get some rest, then someone will tell me the decision, and after that I will go to sleep to prepare for tomorrow's game."

The case is attracting huge attention in Morocco and Senegal. The fate of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title now rests with the sports court, after the dispute moved from the continental bodies to the highest sporting authority responsible for hearing such appeals.

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From the title on the pitch to a legal dispute

The crisis dates back to the final between Morocco and Senegal on 18 January 2026 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital, Rabat.

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In the closing minutes, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty. Senegal's players protested and, on the instructions of their coach, Pape Thiaw, walked off the pitch.

They returned after almost 15 minutes to finish the match. Brahim Díaz then missed the penalty with a Panenka attempt, and Pape Gueye scored Senegal's winner in extra time.

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Senegal had won on the pitch. The Moroccan federation then lodged an official protest with the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board, citing the Senegal players' departure from the pitch.

On 17 March 2026, the Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had lost the match 3-0 and awarded the title to Morocco by administrative decision. Senegal's federation responded by taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging the ruling and seeking the return of the title.

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Both sides have been waiting for the court's verdict ever since. Morocco stand by CAF's decision, while Senegal insist the trophy is theirs on the basis of the result on the pitch.

Hakimi turns his focus to Paris Saint-Germain

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Away from the African case, Hakimi has a big Champions League night ahead with Paris Saint-Germain against Roma. He feels at home at the French club and wants to stay there for many years.

The Moroccan full-back said: "I want to keep writing history with Paris Saint-Germain. It is my team. I hope to stay here for as many years as possible, and I am sending a message to Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos about that."

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He added: "They know I love the club very much, and I feel I have become a Parisian. My goal is to win as many trophies as possible and to leave my name as high as possible in Paris Saint-Germain's history. For me, I could finish my career here."

So Hakimi waits on the sports court's decision over the African title. Still, he insisted the priority now is preparing for what lies ahead, above all the next Africa Cup of Nations, while continuing to chase trophies with Paris Saint-Germain.