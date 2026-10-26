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Ballon d'Or trophygetty
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Hakimi 13th and Vinicius in a surprise position: the final Ballon d'Or 2026 ranking announced

K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
H. Kane
L. Messi
J. Bellingham
P. Cubarsi
B. Fernandes
M. Cucurella
A. Hakimi
D. Rice
O. Dembele
K. Kvaratskhelia
N. Mendes
M. Olise
S. Mane
Vinicius Junior
Vitinha
F. Torres
F. Ruiz
Rodri
W. Saliba
L. Martinez
E. Haaland
L. Diaz
France
Spain
England
Argentina
Portugal
Morocco
Georgia
Senegal
Brazil
Norway
Colombia

From thirtieth place to first: discover the final ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane is a Ballon d'Or winner at last. The Bayern Munich and England striker claimed football's biggest individual prize on Monday evening, crowned at the glittering 2026 ceremony in London.

It's a first for Kane, who finished ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé in second and Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal in third.

For the fifth time, organisers judged the award on the football season rather than the calendar year. Players' achievements counted from 3 August 2025 right through to 19 July 2026, spanning every major competition of the campaign.

France Football, the magazine behind the award, revealed the full standings from 30th place up to the winner. Here's how it finished.

Final ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or


Rank

Player

Club

National team

29

Sadio Mané

Al-Nassr

Senegal

29

William Saliba

Arsenal

France

28

Julián Quiñones

Al-Qadsiah

Mexico

27

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Portugal

26

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

France

25

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil

24

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich

Colombia

23

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

22

Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan

Argentina

21

Gabriel

Arsenal

Brazil

20

Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain

Ecuador

19

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

18

Marc Cucurella

Real Madrid

Spain

17

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

Brazil

16

Ferran Torres

Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

15

Declan Rice

Arsenal

England

14

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

13

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

Morocco

12

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

Spain

11

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

England

10

Fabián Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

9

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

France

8

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Norway

7

Ousmane Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain

France

6

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain

Georgia

5

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

Argentina

4

Rodri

Manchester City - Barcelona

Spain

3

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Spain

2

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

France

1

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

England



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