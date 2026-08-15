Algerian sports commentator Hafid Derradji has criticised Mohamed Salah's move to Turkey's Trabzonspor. The former Liverpool star could have carried on at the highest level and picked a club better suited to his technical ambitions, Derradji argued, given the status he built across his years on European pitches.

"What a shame," Derradji wrote on Facebook after Salah's first appearance for Trabzonspor. He added that the Egyptian could have continued for several more years at the top of the game, and that a switch to a Turkish giant like Galatasaray or Fenerbahce would have handed him stronger competition, greater pressure and a more prominent European presence.

Trabzonspor carry real financial and popular clout. Even so, Derradji reckons the choice doesn't match, on a technical level, the standing Salah cemented at Liverpool that placed him among world football's biggest stars.

The remarks followed Trabzonspor's first Turkish league match of the season against Kasimpasa. It finished 1-1, with Salah pulling on his new club's shirt for the first time after coming on in the 59th minute.

For all the criticism aimed at the decision, Derradji stressed that Salah hasn't lost his shine. He simply believes the Egyptian could have made a different choice, one that offered a bigger technical challenge for the next stage of his career.

Salah's move to Trabzonspor drew wide interest. The player still represents huge value after eventful years at Liverpool, and that makes every new step in his career a talking point among fans, critics and sports commentators.