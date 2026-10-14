Haaland sweeps past Messi in a historic Champions League race

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City lost 4-2 at home to holders Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening in the second round of the Champions League league phase, and the Norwegian is still rewriting the record books in Europe.

Statistics network "Squawka" reported that Haaland needed just 60 matches to reach 60 Champions League goals, breaking the record of Argentine legend Lionel Messi, who took 80 games to hit the same mark in the competition.

His first goal against the French side took him to 60. His second made it 61.

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Both goals from the former Borussia Dortmund man arrived in the second half, by which point Paris had already raced three ahead before the break through Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. Haaland then pulled one back for City.

Magnes Akliouche made it four for the visitors to restore the three-goal cushion, only for Haaland to grab the hosts' second.

There was another milestone in it for the striker, too. He is now Manchester City's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League on 38 goals for the club in the competition, past the 36 managed by Argentine Sergio Aguero.

Paris move to 6 points, top of the Champions League table on goal difference from their nearest challengers. City stay on 3 points, down in 17th.



