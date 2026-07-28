Guus Til looks back on World Cup that was ultra-short for him

Guus Til got his first minutes for PSV since the World Cup on Tuesday against FC Eindhoven (3-0). "I would have preferred a slightly longer holiday, but you know how it works," he said in conversation with ESPN.

Looking back on the World Cup, Til has mixed feelings. The Netherlands went out in the round of 16 to Morocco, who were better in the penalty shootout after an exciting match. "It’s mixed. A fantastic experience, but the result is not what we wanted."

At the World Cup, the PSV player was limited to 31 minutes, all of them in the second half of the 5-1 group-stage win over Sweden. "I was always ready to come on. 31 minutes, apparently that was all there was for me."

After the World Cup, there was barely any break, the midfielder-cum-forward sighed. "After the World Cup I was able to enjoy a week and a half on holiday and then it starts again. I would have liked a bit more, but you know how it works."

During that holiday, Til did not train. "I did nothing for ten days, if you don’t mind," said the Netherlands international, who wore the captain’s armband in the Lichtstad derby with Eindhoven.

As for whether Til will start against AZ on Sunday in the Johan Cruyff Shield, that remains very much in doubt. "I don’t know, we’ll see. Today it was sixty minutes, beyond that it’s up to the manager."