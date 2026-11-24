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Ruud Gullit could not believe the contrast in Kodai Sano's performance during Tuesday night's Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSV (5-1). The Japanese midfielder excelled before the break, then fell apart after half-time. In the Ziggo Sport studio afterwards, the pundit tried to explain PSV's total collapse.

PSV played an excellent first half at the Santiago Bernabéu and went in ahead at half-time thanks to a penalty converted by Ivan Perisic. Peter Bosz's side had enough chances to take an even bigger lead into the break.

Guus Hiddink sensed trouble, though. "We were already saying they needed to score at least three. You could feel this coming, and in the second half it was a game of boys against men," said the former coach.

After the break, Hiddink saw PSV struggle to keep possession. He also pointed to Real Madrid's individual quality. "Then they bring on Jude Bellingham, who is a phenomenon, of course. Aside from that fantastic goal, he also brings so much energy to the team."

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Gullit said the introductions of Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konaté made a world of difference. "Those two centre-backs came off straight away because they weren't doing much either, even going forward. Then Huijsen and Konaté come on and suddenly everything happens three times as fast."

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Real Madrid's dominance forced PSV back, but Gullit felt they did themselves no favours. He singled out Sano, whose mistake led to Kylian Mbappé's goal that made it 3-1.

"There were moments when they could have kept possession. And that was very strange: Sano was brilliant in the first half and so incredibly poor in the second. Every single ball went to the opposition."

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Gullit also criticised PSV's centre-backs for hitting the ball forward. "You think: just keep possession for a moment. The longer you keep the ball, the less of that tsunami comes at you. They simply couldn't manage it, even though they had opportunities to do so."

For Gullit, PSV learned a particularly painful lesson in Madrid. "They make you feel there's something there for the taking. You think: this is going well. You get space and start playing football."

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"Then you think you're going to play some good football in the second half too, and suddenly everything happens so much faster and there's so much quality," Gullit continued.