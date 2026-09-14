Ruud Gullit watched Feyenoord's performance against FC Barcelona in astonishment. The Ziggo Sport analyst took particular issue with the way Sem Steijn celebrated his goal and made it clear on Rondo that he had no time for that behaviour.

"Steijn, yes sorry... I think I really would have put in a tackle straight in his face," said Gullit, drawing astonished looks from the rest of the table. "I swear it. If you're going to celebrate a goal like that..."

While Gullit said he understood where Steijn's reaction came from, he felt the Feyenoord player should have shown more restraint. "I understand his reasons, but you can't do it. You just can't. You can't celebrate then. This is not on."

He also had little sympathy for the way the match was assessed in Rotterdam afterwards. According to Gullit, there was far too much satisfaction after the game against Barcelona.

"I watched in complete astonishment," Gullit said of the post-match reaction. "I thought it was unworthy of a top club." The analyst could not relate to the feeling that Feyenoord could take anything positive from the match despite the result.

Nor did Barcelona coach Hansi Flick's complimentary words about Feyenoord's display carry much weight with Gullit. "Flick had said he had played against a team who played very good football. Well, I'd say that too if I could play nice football in complete freedom."

For Gullit, Barcelona were given far too much space and Feyenoord had no reason to be pleased with that. "It was like a school trip. That's ridiculous. Now it just seems as if they're happy that they survived it. You were thrashed!"